City of Houston plans to establish relief fund as hundreds line up for water giveaway

Mayor Sylvester Turner wants people to hold off on nonessential water use like getting their cars washed.

HOUSTON — Thousands of Houstonians showed up to the City of Houston’s water distribution site on the northeast side Saturday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said they’re moving water throughout the city as fast as possible. He said demand for drinking water remains high. Mayor Turner said they handed out more than 1 million units of water on Friday.

There’s no denying the need for water in the city. While water has been stored in people’s homes, the city remains under a boil notice.

“Until we come out of it, there’s going to be a tremendous need to provide people with drinking water,” Mayor Turner said.

He said the city’s water system is back up and running.

“So you should be seeing a noticeable improvement in your water pressure,” Mayor Turner said.

However, he’s asking residents to do their part to conserve. He wants people to hold off on nonessential water use like getting their cars washed.

“I’m going to ask even car washing companies, businesses if they will hold for this weekend. Let us get past this crisis, this challenge and then you can proceed," Mayor Turner said.

Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock said they’ve sent water samples to TCEQ to get tested.

“When we get those results tomorrow, we’ll be able to determine whether or not we have any bacteria growth in the system, and we’ll be able to lift that boil water notice as soon as we get the all clear," Haddock said.

The city hopes that will happen by Monday. For now, residents will have to depend on distribution events for water.