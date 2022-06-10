Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard

The Houston Fire Department said it was receiving reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road.

HOUSTON — Multiple cars caught fire Thursday at a recycling yard in southwest Houston.

The fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles across the Houston area.

This happened at the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Homles Road near Highway 288.

Houston Fire Department Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle said while an employee was cutting up cars, something exploded, causing a massive fire to ignite.

Arson investigators are working to determine what material was inside the car that caused the explosion.

HFD said there were no air quality issues that impacted nearby communities.

There were also no injuries reported.

Update: The fire has been contained. @HoustonFire crews are currently on scene extinguishing hot spots. No injuries have been reported. No air quality issues detected. Please continue to avoid the area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 6, 2022