Houston real estate agent reported missing after she didn’t return home from work

Realtor Violet Mackrizz left for work Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since, and she's not answering her phone, colleagues say.

HOUSTON — A Houston-area family and the Houston Association of Realtors is asking for the public’s help in locating a real estate agent who did not return home on Thursday evening.

She is also not answering her phone, which family members and colleagues say is out of character for her.

Realtor Violet Mackrizz works for Coldwell Banker Realty in Bellaire, HAR representatives said, but she was last seen where she lives in the Park At Glen Arbor neighborhood just south of Tomball. She drives a 2016 black Mercedes A250, Texas license MBV 1949.

She is five feet, two inches tall and and weighs 150lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Further details about her disappearance, including her activities or work schedule that day, have not been disclosed. KHOU 11 News is working to learn more about this case. The sheriff’s office noted, however, that Mackrizz had not been seen since she left for work the morning of her disappearance.

HAR said a missing persons case had been filed with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information that may help should call deputies at 713-221-6000.