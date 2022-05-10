More people flocked to Houston in 2021 than anywhere else, moving company says

Penske Truck Rental's annual list of the top 10 moving destinations has Houston in the top spot. Texas had four cities in the top 10.

HOUSTON — If it feels like Houston got more crowded last year, that's because it did.

An annual list of the top 10 moving destinations has Houston in the top spot in 2021.

The list was put together by Penske Truck Rental since May is National Moving Month.

Their data shows that not only was Houston the top moving destination, but Texas had four cities in the top 10.

San Antonio and Dallas came in at sixth and seventh, respectively. Austin finished ninth.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau says an estimated 14 to 23 million Americans moved last year thanks to new remote working opportunities.

Penske says the data is compiled by using their one-way truck rental reservations made on the company's website. It also uses calls made to its call center and reservations at rental locations.