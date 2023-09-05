Video, photos: Heavy rain causes problems across Houston area

HOUSTON — The storms that rolled through Monday and continued Tuesday are blamed for one death in north Harris County where a woman was killed by a falling tree.
Lightning was blamed for a house fire in Kingwood Monday night but thankfully everyone made it out safely.
The heavy rain caused flooded streets Tuesday and caught a lot of people off-guard in the downtown area.
In east Harris County, some drivers chose not to risk driving through high water while other vehicles took a chance and plowed right through it.
In downtown Houston, some people were caught off guard by the downpours and got soaked.
Monday night storms
During Monday night's storm, a woman was killed when a large tree fell on her vehicle in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4.
Also Monday, lightning sparked a house fire in Kingwood. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the fire damaged the roof and garage.
A neighbor's camera also captured the lightning strike at the same house.
A viewer sent us these photos of damage in his backyard where the gusty winds lifted a canopy.