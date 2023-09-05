x
Local News

Video, photos: Heavy rain causes problems across Houston area

Drivers were slowed by high water spots and some people downtown had to dodge the heavy rain without umbrellas during the downpours on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The storms that rolled through Monday and continued Tuesday are blamed for one death in north Harris County where a woman was killed by a falling tree

Lightning was blamed for a house fire in Kingwood Monday night but thankfully everyone made it out safely.

The heavy rain caused flooded streets Tuesday and caught a lot of people off-guard in the downtown area. 

In east Harris County, some drivers chose not to risk driving through high water while other vehicles took a chance and plowed right through it.

In downtown Houston, some people were caught off guard by the downpours and got soaked. 

Monday night storms

During Monday night's storm, a woman was killed when a large tree fell on her vehicle in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4.    

Also Monday, lightning sparked a house fire in Kingwood. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the fire damaged the roof and garage. 

A neighbor's camera also captured the lightning strike at the same house. 

A viewer sent us these photos of damage in his backyard where the gusty winds lifted a canopy.

