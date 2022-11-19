'It's a miracle' | Houston girl doctors said wouldn't live past 20 days celebrates her quinceañera

It's the celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas. For Genesis Tamez, the celebration was extra special.

HOUSTON — With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Houston 15-year-old got her dream quinceañera.

Genesis' mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said she wasn't supposed to live past 20 days old. She was born at just 25 weeks, weighing only one pound.

Getting to this celebration wasn't an easy feat.

"It's a miracle she is here with us today," said Emily Velasquez, Genesis' sister.

At one point, doctors told Marta Marquez, the mom, that she should disconnect Genesis from life support. Marta said she turned to god and asked him for a miracle.

Now, Marta says she's happy her little miracle is still here despite every obstacle, including a kidney transplant, brittle bones and issues with her lungs and even her heart.

Because of those conditions, Marta said Genesis hasn't been able to live a normal life. But, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she was able to throw the best quinceañera she could never dream of.

She had everything from a mariachi band to ballet folklorico, and yes, even some chambelanes, or her court of honor.

Everything was done to make this a special night. It was all donated by various community partners.

"You got it, whatever you want. The venue, the dress, the corona. All the different elements," said Baldemar Rodriguez, who helped with the quinceañera.

It was a night her family had always wished for.

"I just have no words," said Emily. "Thank God for giving my sister 15 years."

As this princess danced the night away, a dream came true for this beautiful quinceañera.