Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?

HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply.

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes.

As Houston gets more crowded, new houses keep going up and so do the prices, along with the need for affordable units.

"Things are getting worse locally," said Rice University assistant professor of sociology Anna Rhodes.

Rhodes said that's especially true since the start of the pandemic.

The Kinder Institute’s State of Housing report for 2022 shows higher material and labor costs and fewer multifamily building permits.

“We’re in a place where we need to try and take proactive steps to address what’s happening," Rhodes said.

The Houston Housing Authority is getting ready to open its doors to new tenants at a Museum District public housing complex, along with nine others across the city.

The waitlist for public housing in Houston opens on Sunday at noon and will close on February 15.

All eligible low-income households, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities can apply online or in person at one of HHA's locations.

This time around, you’ll be able to apply to multiple properties using one application. It’ll also come in several new languages.

Waitlist selections will be done by computer randomly so that everyone will have an equal chance of being chosen, no matter when they apply.

KHOU 11 requested interviews with the president of Houston Housing Authority but was told he was unavailable. His team said they expect many people to apply, but they’re not sure just how many.