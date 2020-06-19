Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo promised transparency in the case but protesters are angry no action has been taken two months after the shooting.

HOUSTON — Protesters demanding the release of body cam video of a controversial police shooting marched through downtown Houston streets this afternoon.

LULAC organized the march to demand action in the east Houston shooting death of Nicolas Chavez.

"What's his name? Nicolas Chavez! How did he die? On his knees!" protesters shouted.

Chavez, 27, was shot several times by police officers on April 21.

“Nicolas Chavez was shot on his knees, as he had been incapacitated. They shot 30 rounds of lead into him,” said LULAC Director Agustine Pinedo. “This, to us, is murder. This is murder because he was not a threat to them.

Protesters want to know why no action has been taken nearly two months after the shooting.

"To this day, there have been no arrests, there have been no indictments, nobody's been terminated," Pinedo said.

He said the district attorney's office told him they haven't received the case yet.

Chavez's widow has seen video of the shooting posted online by a witness and she believes the officers went overboard.

“It’s dramatic, it’s traumatizing," said Jessica Chavez, who had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Nicholas.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo promised transparency in the case and said bodycam videos would be released once the investigation is complete.

The whole thing started when officers responded to calls about about an armed man -- possibly trying to commit suicide – who was running in and out of traffic on the I-10 feeder road.

When he saw police, Chavez started running through the neighborhood and jumping fences. They found him near I-10 and Gazin armed with, what they believed, was a knife, according to Acevedo.

“This individual kept coming towards the officers, refusing commands to drop the knife, drop the weapon," Acevedo said.

The weapon turned out to be a piece of rebar. Acevedo said Chavez used the piece of rebar to cut himself several times during a brief standoff.

Acevedo said two officers discharged bean bags, then three Tasers were used, bringing Chavez to his knees but not disabling him.

At one point, Chavez pulled the Taser prongs out of his body and dropped them on the ground. He threw the piece of rebar at officers and then picked up the wires of the Taser and began pulling the Taser itself toward him. He then picked up the Taser and pointed it at the officers, authorities said.

“He was already on his knees. They should have at least tried to tackle him," Jessica Chavez said.

She said her husband had mental issues but doesn’t believe he was trying to commit suicide.

As for the video of the shooting now circulating on social media, Acevedo said it doesn't tell the whole story.

“It’s difficult to watch and it’s something that will raise questions for us just like any use of deadly force," he said.

He said the shooting was also caught on the officers’ body cameras.

“We have invested in a body-worn camera system that will bring transparency to this process and will give an opportunity for everyone involved to make their own assessment," Acevedo said.

There are four officers and one sergeant who are now on administrative leave.

This case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

