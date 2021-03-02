The ticket was purchased at Fiesta Mart 28, located at 11006 Airline Drive, in Houston.

HOUSTON — A Houston resident is $2 million richer after winning a second-tier Powerball® prize for the drawing on Dec. 26, 2020.

The ticket was purchased at Fiesta Mart 28, located at 11006 Airline Drive, in Houston. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket with Power Play® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-24-27-35-53), but not the red Powerball number (18). The Power Play number was 2.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected.

All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.