What's a golabki? Find out at the Houston Polish Festival

Na Zdrowie! The Houston Polish Festival returned after a hiatus this weekend with plenty of dancing, traditional food, and family fun.

HOUSTON — The annual celebration of Polish culture made its return to Houston this weekend as the Houston Polish Festival brought food, fun, friends, and family together.

The event is in its 16th year and featured plenty of kielbasa (sausage), golabki (cabbage rolls), pierogi (dumplings), and plenty of other food.

The festival at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church in the 1700 block of Blalock Road continued Sunday until 6 p.m.

Festival staff and guests donned traditional Polish costumes for the weekend as dance groups, bands, and DJs performed for the crowd.

The Houston Polish Festival is held each year on the first weekend of May in honor of the country's National Constitution Day on May 3.

You can find more here on the festival and how to get there.