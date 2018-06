HOUSTON - Police are trying to identify a woman found wandering around south Houston wearing a hospital gown.

She was found two weeks ago, May 31, in the 2500 block of Reed Road, according to HPD.

Police describe her as a white female, standing between 5 feet 2 and 4 inches, weighing no more than 100 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this woman should contact HPD at (713) 847-3131.

