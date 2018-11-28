HOUSTON- For the last 28 days, Houston police have broken their long-time rule of banning facial hair like beards and mustaches.

Police Chief Art Acevedo spent the last three weeks growing a goatee, because, it's for a good cause.

A non-profit called the Cure Starts Now raises money for pediatric cancer research. The organization's November fundraiser, 'Beard It Up' is popular among police departments across the country. For a donation, officers are allowed to grow facial hair. Female officers can donate and choose to wear bright-colored nail polish.

This is the first year the Houston Police Department has allowed for facial hair to be grown for a fundraiser. The department's surpassed all others, with more than $54,000 raised for the campaign.

"Our officers need to have a little fun, but they also need to feel good about themselves, especially during the holidays," said Acevedo. "And, it’s something that’s important. It’s a great cause. And I think it was great for morale here in our department."

