HOUSTON – Police shot a man who barricaded himself inside a home near League City.

The man was transported to the hospital. It is unclear how serious his injuries are.

The Houston Police Department said the man was alone in the home and shots had been fired prior to him getting shot.

Shots fired in area of 16500 Tiffany Court. Units are on scene. Please stay clear of area. CC2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2018

SWAT was called to the scene on the 16500 block of Tiffany Court.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Follow KHOU on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

© 2018 KHOU