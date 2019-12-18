HOUSTON — Police in Houston are asking the public to keep an eye out for a young teenage girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Aura Tzi, 14, has brown hair and brown eyes. She's about five feet, five inches tall and weighs 118 pounds, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said she was last seen leaving the 8300 block of Winkler Drive, not far from Monroe and I-45 Gulf Freeway. She was wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

On Tuesday police said they believed she could be heading to Galveston.

Anyone with information should call HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter