HPD wants you to see this video of what they say was a botched armed robbery in broad daylight

Police say a woman didn't comply with the suspect's demands and he got so frustrated that he grabbed her phone and threw it against the ground.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find a man they say tried to rob a woman on the northwest side of town, only to become frustrated and leave empty-handed.

Video captured the failed armed robbery attempt near Alabonson, which is north of Victory Drive, on Thursday, June 29. The woman told police she was getting things from the passenger seat of her car when a man armed with a gun came up behind her.

She said the man pointed the gun at her and asked for her car keys. When she resisted, he became frustrated.

That's when he was seen on video grabbing the woman's phone, which she was on, and smashing it against the ground.

He then took off empty-handed.