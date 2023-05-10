Video shows suspect grab bag of cash from man in wheelchair in northeast Houston

Houston police put the video out in hopes that you can help them track down the suspects.

Houston police need your help to find the person seen on video robbing a man in a wheelchair in northeast Houston.

It happened on August 31 at around 4 p.m. outside a convenience store on North Wayside and at Ley Road. The victim said he had just left the store after buying something and while he was out in the parking lot next to the gas pumps, someone came up and grabbed his bag of money before taking off.

The video shows the suspect then taking off running with two other men.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to contact Crime-Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You have to contact Crime Stoppers directly if you want to stay anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward. You can also send a tip online at Crime-Stoppers.org or through the Crime-Stoppers mobile app.