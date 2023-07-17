4 men storm northwest Houston meat market with guns drawn, demanding cash

The four men ran in with guns drawn, demanding money.

HOUSTON — Four men are on the run, accused of armed robbery at a northwest Houston meat market.

Houston police released video of the robbery, which happened on March 19 at around 7:30 p.m. The four guys went into the store at West 43rd near Highway 290 with guns drawn, demanding money. Two of the men forced their way into an enclosed area used for check cashing and grabbed cash, while two others took money out of the cash registers.

After grabbing the money, the four guys took off running out of the store and got into a white single-cap pickup and left.

Anyone who has any information on this robbery should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information that leads to the arrest and/or charging of any felony suspect can result in a reward of up to $5,000. People leaving tips have to contact Crime Stoppers directly at 7134-526-1111 to stay anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward. They can also submit a tip online at Crime-Stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.