Houston Police release details for Sgt. Harold Preston's procession

HOUSTON — Houston Police have released details for Sgt. Harold Preston’s procession to his final resting place in Athens, Texas.

Sgt. Preston was killed in the line of duty just weeks before his retirement after 41 years of service with the Houston Police Department. His funeral was held Thursday, and his body will be escorted Saturday from Texas Southern University to North Athens Cemetery.

Those who want to honor Sgt. Preston are encouraged to find a location along the route to safely do so. The procession will depart from TSU parking lot S-1 at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The route is as follows:

Depart Texas Southern University, 3600 Blodgett Street

Blodgett Street (eastbound) to Scott Street

Left turn (northbound) onto Scott Street

Left turn (northbound) onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45)

Left merge (northbound) onto North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45)

Arrive in Spring, Texas- approximately 9:30 a.m.

Arrive in The Woodlands, Texas- approximately 9:40 a.m.

Arrive in Conroe, Texas- approximately 9:55 a.m.

Arrive in Willis, Texas- approximately 10:10 a.m.

Arrive in Huntsville, Texas- approximately 10:35 a.m.

Arrive in Madisonville, Texas- approximately 11 a.m.

Right exit toward State Highway 21 West / U.S. Highway 190

Right turn (eastbound) into Buc-ee’s parking lot at 205 North Interstate Highway 45, Madisonville, Texas

Break at Buc-ee’s.

Approximate arrival time is 11 a.m.

Approximate departure time is 11:45 a.m.

Right turn (northbound) onto North Interstate Highway 45 service road

Left merge (northbound) onto North Interstate Highway 45

Arrive in Buffalo, Texas- approximately 12:20 p.m.

Right exit toward North U.S. Highway 79 / West Commerce Street

Right turn (northwest) onto North U.S. Highway 79 / West Commerce Street

Continue (northbound) on North U.S. Highway 79

Exit from North U.S. Highway 79 to East U.S. Highway 84 (eastbound)

Arrive in Palestine, Texas- approximately 12:55 p.m.

Left turn (northbound) onto West Spring Street (State Highway 19 North / North U.S. Highway 287)

Continue northbound on State Highway 19 North past split with North U.S. Highway 287

Arrive in Athens, Texas- approximately 1:30 p.m.

Left turn (westbound) onto West Ben Belt Drive

Arrive at Trinity College- approximately 1:30 p.m.

Stage briefly in Trinity Valley Community College Parking Lot

Continue to North Athens Cemetery

Depart eastbound on West Ben Belt Dr.

Left turn (northbound) onto State Highway 19 North

Right turn (eastbound) onto Edmonson Avenue

Left turn (northbound) into North Athens Cemetery

Arrive at North Athens Cemetery- approximately 2 p.m.

At the request of Sergeant Preston’s family, the burial services remain private.