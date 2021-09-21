'We're hurting' | HPD at top of mind at annual Greater Houston Prayer Breakfast

Officer Jeffrey and Sgt. Vance were shot while serving a narcotics-related arrest warrant.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston police Senior Officer Bill Jeffrey and wounded Sgt. Michael Vance were on everyone’s minds Tuesday morning at the Greater Houston Annual Prayer Breakfast.

Officer Jeffrey and Sgt. Vance were shot while serving a narcotics-related arrest warrant with the Major Offenders Fugitive Squad in the 5300 block of Aeropark.

Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed attendees Tuesday morning.

“I ask that you keep families of Senior Officer William Jeffery in your prayers and in your thoughts and continue to pray for Sgt. Michael Vance and his full recovery,” the mayor said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner also addressed the crowd Tuesday morning, thanking the community for the support the department has received since Monday’s deadly shooting.

"Speaks to the beauty of Houston. We are a praying city. We got so much strength in there,” the chief said. “I didn’t get much rest...this is a positive shot in my arm."

Chief Finner said Sgt. Vance came out of surgery with good reports.