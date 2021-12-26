HPD: Suspect in tactical vest shot, killed after firing at police officers in SE Houston

Houston police said the two officers and a sergeant were responding to a shooting call about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the South Side area.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the call came in about 2:40 a.m. from the the 3500 block of Corder near Scott Street.

Two HPD officers and a sergeant with the Southeast Patrol Division responded to the scene and were immediately met with gunfire, according to the chief.

The officers retreated behind vehicles, from where investigators say they gave the suspect orders to drop his weapon, but the man refused. At some point, Finner says the suspect reached for his weapon again and the officers returned fire, shooting and killing him.

The suspect, who Finner says was wearing a tactical vest, was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were hurt.

Finner said there are reports the suspect had been shooting at a woman's vehicle, but it's too early in the investigation to confirm.

Several HPD divisions and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are looking into the shooting.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure.

Finner said one officer has one year of experience, a second officer has been on the force for two years and the sergeant is a 15-year police veteran.

It's the second of two shootings Sunday morning in which a suspect was shot by law enforcement that HPD is investigating.

Hours early, police responded to a shooting involving a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable and a teen chase suspect at NRG Park.