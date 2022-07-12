Officer 'fighting for his life' after crash involving train, HPD Chief Troy Finner says

HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.

"He is fighting for his life," Finner said. "We just want to ask for prayer."

The chief said he had not been briefed yet on the details of the crash itself.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Fulton Street east of the North Freeway and north of 610 North Loop.

Houston police said Lopez, who was on his way to work, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Finner said Lopez is married, and he and his wife are expecting a child.