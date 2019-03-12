HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after accidentally shooting himself during training, Chief Acevedo confirmed.

The officer was going through his quarterly firearms training with his unit when he went to draw his holster and accidentally shot himself in the leg. Acevedo said the bullet went through the officer's thigh and came out through his ankle.

The officer is alert and conscious.

Chief Acevedo said over the past couple of years officers have been given tourniquets to help save lives and he was happy that officers had one on hand to help stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived on scene.

During a press conference, Chief Acevedo said the holster the officer was using led to the accidental shooting and that the holster will not be allowed in the department anymore.

An investigation is ongoing.

The officer's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

