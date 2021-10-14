HPD Senior Officer John Wilbanks to be honored during funeral service on Monday

Wilbanks, who died from COVID-19, will be sent off with full honors following his memorial ceremony.

HOUSTON — The latest Houston Police Department officer to die from COVID-19 will be honored with a procession and funeral ceremony on Monday.

Senior Officer John Wilbanks died from COVID-19 complications Wednesday, and according to police, he was the second officer to succumb to the virus. He was 55.

Editor's Note: The above video first aired October 13, 2021.

According to a release, funeral service will take place at the Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway at 10 a.m. Full police honors will be rendered outside the church following the ceremony.

HPD said the public is invited to attend. Wilbanks' family and friends, as well HPD staff, will be seated first.

Prior to the service, Wilbanks will receive a police escort from the Peevey Funeral Home on Beamer Road. Details about the route and procession schedule are still being finalized, the department said.

No burial services have been planned, but they will most likely be for friends and family only.