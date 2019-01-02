HOUSTON — The officer who hurt his knee during Monday's raid and shootout in southeast Houston is out of the hospital.

The two officers who were critically hurt in the shootout remain at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The 54-year-old veteran officer who was shot in the face has undergone two surgeries but his condition is improving, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

A 40-year-old officer who was shot in the neck faces a tough battle ahead, the chief said earlier this week. His family has asked the hospital not to release information about his condition.

Here's a timeline of what happened before and during the raid at 7815 Harding Street: