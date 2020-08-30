Houston police officer, cadet involved in crash while responding to emergency call

The driver of the other car involved suffered minor injuries to his arm. Police suspect intoxication might be a factor in the crash.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and cadet were involved in a crash Saturday night in Sharpstown.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of the Southwest Freeway, near the Hillcroft intersection. Police said the officer and cadet were responding to a call with lights and sirens activated when the slowed down at a red light before proceeding.

Police said another vehicle failed to yield and ran into the patrol unit.

