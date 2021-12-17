x
Houston police officer accused of burglary, aggravated assault of a family member

Ray Irvin, a 12-year veteran of HPD, was relieved of duty more than two weeks before his arrest on Friday, according to the department.
HOUSTON — A veteran Houston police officer was taken into custody Friday two weeks after he was relieved of duty related to burglary and assault allegations.

Senior police officer Ray Irvin, 41, was arrested following an investigation by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, according to a statement from Houston police.

Irvin is accused of burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.

The circumstances surrounding the charges were not immediately known on Friday.

Irvin was relieved of duty on Dec. 2, according to HPD, more than two weeks before his arrest on Friday.

He was assigned to HPD's South Central Patrol Division, and joined the department in 2009, police said.

The Houston Police Internal Affairs Division is still investigating the allegations.

