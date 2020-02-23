HOUSTON — A Houston Police officer and one other person were injured Saturday night in a crash in southeast Houston.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree. Police said the officer and driver of the other vehicle were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police said the two are in stable condition. They have not yet said what led up to the crash.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter