Missing 9-year-old boy left home with two grocery bags of clothes, police say

Romello Carter was last seen leaving his home in south Houston at 10 a.m.
Credit: HPD

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a young boy after he was reported missing Thursday morning in the south side of town.

Romello Carter is only 9 years old. 

Investigators said he was last seen at 10 a.m. leaving a home in the 8100 block of Bowen Street. They said he was carrying two grocery bags of clothes. 

He is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 86 pounds.

He was wearing a gray muscle shirt, black pants and gray Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding the child's whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.

