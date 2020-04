Kevin Giraldez, 25, was last seen Sunday.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Tuesday issued a missing persons bulletin for a man they say left home and hasn’t been seen since.

Kevin Giraldez, 25, was last seen Sunday.

Police say Giraldez has autism and schizophrenia.

He’s described as a Hispanic male with fair complexion. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.