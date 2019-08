HOUSTON — Houston Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday leaving the CPS Center in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock.

According to police, Petra Alvarez, 17, was last seen wearing blue shorts and a striped blouse with straps. Police say she is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with red or brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her finger.

Anyone with information on Petra’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at (832) 394-1840.

