Houston Police Department hosts 2nd annual hiring expo at Discovery Green

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department will host its second annual hiring expo at Discovery Green on September 30.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We're looking for dedicated individuals ready to make a difference in our community," HPD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Take the first step toward a rewarding and impactful career."

According to HPD's recruiting website, officers in the department get 11 paid holidays off a year and an additional 35 to 40 paid time off days a year. The city also offers subsidized insurance, tuition reimbursement and retirement and pension plans.

"Officers have lateral and promotional opportunities in over 45 divisions," the website reads. "Regardless of the assignment, you will work in an environment that fosters leadership, teamwork and service to the community."

