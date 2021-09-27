Senior HPD Officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey being honored at funeral service this morning | Watch live at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — Senior Houston Police Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey is being honored and remembered at a funeral service this morning.
A funeral procession for Officer Jeffrey took his casket from a funeral home in Tomball to Grace Church in Houston.
Officer Jeffrey was just 54 years old when he was killed in the line of duty last Monday. His partner, HPD Sergeant Michael Vance was also shot and he is recovering.
Jeffrey was just a few days shy of 31 years in law enforcement. He was well-respected by his colleagues and considered one of the best.
He leaves behind a wife and daughter.
After arriving at the church, we're told officers from HPD's major offenders division, which is the division Officer Jeffrey worked for, along with the Honor Guards, will escort Officer Jeffrey's casket inside and stand guard until the funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Following the service, we're told he'll receive full police honors.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are among those expected to speak at Officer Jeffrey’s funeral.
After the service, police will escort Officer Jeffrey back to the funeral home. This is the route once they leave Grace Church.
- Northbound on Gulf Freeway (S. Interstate Highway 45)
- Motorcade splits at the Houston Avenue Exit
- See map
HPD said the public is welcome to attend the memorial service. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited.
Family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Officer Jeffrey will be seated first.
Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.
There will not be a public visitation.
You can watch the funeral service this morning on our website, app, YouTube channel and Facebook page. We will also stream it on Roku and FireTV.