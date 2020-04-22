Houston police fatally shoot suspect who pulled out Taser prongs, lunged at officers

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death in the Denver Harbor area on Tuesday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the 27-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Gazin and Market streets just before 10 p.m. The intersection is near I-10 and Lockwood.
Police said the man reportedly jumped out into traffic on the East Freeway feeder road several times in what witnesses said were attempts to get struck by vehicles.
Police said when the first officer arrived, the man started running through the neighborhood, jumping fences. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the man was armed with what appeared to be a knife.
In video from the scene, several officers can be seen with their guns drawn. Several shots can be heard being fired.
Acevedo said he believes four officers fired their weapons and non-lethal tactics were attempted before the fatal shots were fired.
Acevedo said the man pulled the Taser prongs out of his body and lunged toward officers immediately prior to the shooting.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
