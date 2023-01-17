After 3 deadly incidents, HPD issues statement on recent crashes involving patrol units

"We extend our condolences and prayers to the families of everyone affected by these fatal crashes," Houston police said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday issued a statement addressing recent deadly crashes involving pedestrians and officers driving patrol vehicles.

In the statement, HPD addresses three crashes involving police vehicles since Dec. 30:

"On December 30, January 5, and January 17, fatal auto-pedestrian crashes occurred involving Houston Police Department officers driving marked patrol vehicles.

"These three fatality crashes are being investigated by the Houston Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Internal Affairs Division. The January 5 incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and that agency is conducting an independent investigation.

"The Harris County District Attorney's Office is conducting separate investigations. All fatal crashes involving law enforcement are presented to the grand jury at the conclusion of the investigation.

"The Houston Police Department continually evaluates its policies and procedures based on the findings of all critical incidents.

"We extend our condolences and prayers to the families of everyone affected by these fatal crashes."

What happened

On Dec. 30, an officer told police he was driving inbound on the East Freeway when his patrol unit hit a bump in the road. He stopped on the side of the road to inspect the vehicle and noticed a body in the middle of the freeway.

On Jan. 5, police said a man standing in the street died after being hit by a patrol unit that was responding to a call in northeast Houston. The victim's brother said he was crossing the street to stay with a friend at a nearby apartment complex. This happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aldine Bender Road near Lee Road.