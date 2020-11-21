Motorist dead, three Houston police officers injured in crash, HPD says

Houston police say a male motorist died at the scene. Three officers were also being taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A Houston police patrol unit was involved in a collision that left another motorist dead in northeast Houston Saturday afternoon.

This happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.

Houston police say a male motorist died at the scene. Three officers were also being taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Houston police commanders are heading to the scene. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.