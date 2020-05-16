After recent Houston police shootings, Mayor Turner plans to review all footage

Saturday's shooting was the fifth HPD officer-involved shooting in three weeks.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner said he will review all video and audio of all the recent officer-involved shootings involving Houston police officers.

Police said a man stabbed an 80-year-old woman, who later died, before he was shot and killed by police.

Turner said he's reviewed the files of two recent shootings. In both of those cases, he said "the police officers did what they were supposed to do."

Here is a rundown of the previous four officer-involved shootings involving Houston police:

April 21

Houston police said they got calls about an armed man who was possibly trying to commit suicide and was running in and out of traffic.

Eventually, officers found him on the east side near I-10 and Gazin.

“This individual kept coming towards the officers, refusing commands to drop the knife, drop the weapon," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said two officers discharged bean bags, then three Tasers were used. Finally, the officers opened fire with their service weapons.

April 27

Houston police shot and killed a man who was allegedly firing multiple gunshot rounds around his family’s home on the east side early Monday morning.

Acevedo said three HPD officers that were on the next street over believed the suspect pointed his weapon and fired shots in their direction. Those officers returned fire with their rifles, shooting and killing the suspect.

May 8

A DWI suspect died after being shot following a struggle with a Houston police officer in the Greenspoint area overnight, police said.

As the officer began to place the suspect under arrest a violent struggle ensued, police said.

Police said the struggle lasted a few minutes, and then officer discharged his Taser. However, the suspect obtained the Taser at some point during the struggle.

The officer continued to give verbal commands and then fired three to four rounds and struck the suspect at least twice, police said.

May 14

A man was shot to death Thursday by an HPD officer after a tense situation in Houston's south side.

Around 6:25 p.m., the Houston Police Department received a call about a suspicious person brandishing a firearm near the intersection of Scott and Mt Pleasant streets. About 5 minutes, later, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the first responding officer arrived at the scene and found a man with a gun stashed inside his hoodie pocket.

Houston police said they later learned the gun was a BB gun replica of a 9 mm Beretta.

When the suspect appeared to reach for the gun, Acevedo said, Officer J. Goff opened fire, striking the suspect at least once. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.