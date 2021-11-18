HPD receiving more than $6 million in grant funding to hire more officers

The Justice Department is giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program to help hire more than 1,000 new officers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is expected to receive a nice, big check from the federal government after President Biden signed into law Thursday three bills designed to help law enforcement with more resources and support.

The Justice Department is giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program to help pay for more than 1,000 new officers at 183 law enforcement agencies. The funding is meant to help police departments reduce crime and encourage community policing.

HPD will receive $6.25 million of that funding, enough to hire 50 police officers.

The grant awards come as police departments across the U.S. have been facing budget reductions, as cities struggle with ballooning costs from the coronavirus pandemic. In some cities, there have been calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more money on social services.

Houston won't be the only police department in Texas getting some of the grant funds. Texas City is getting enough money to hire 10 more officers ad Dickinson is getting federal money to hire two more officers.