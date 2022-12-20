x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department

The incentive program is for new cadets and cadets already in the police academy.
hpd-generic

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers.

HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed. 

As for cadets already in the HPD academy, they would receive a lump sum of $10,000 once becoming a probationary officer. That would come after graduation and getting licensed.

If you're interested, check HPDCareer.com or call 713-308-1300.

Here are the tweets from HPD in English and Spanish.

More Videos

In Other News

Timeline: Arctic blast heading to Houston area this week

Before You Leave, Check This Out