Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers.
HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
As for cadets already in the HPD academy, they would receive a lump sum of $10,000 once becoming a probationary officer. That would come after graduation and getting licensed.
If you're interested, check HPDCareer.com or call 713-308-1300.
Here are the tweets from HPD in English and Spanish.