2 Houston police officers among those hurt in major crash; I-45 Gulf Freeway closed northbound

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital along with two civilians after a major, multi-vehicle crash on I-45, the Gulf Freeway, late Sunday night.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video with no audio

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Park Place before 12 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

It’s reported two officers from HPD’s South East division said they were involved in a wreck in which two other vehicles crashed into their SUV. One officer was said to be trapped and unconscious at one point.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, all northbound lanes remained closed just south of the 610 South Loop.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner went to Memorial Hermann hospital to check on the officers along with other police commanders.

The chief later said both officers were stabilized and one would be discharged shortly. The other would be kept at the hospital through the morning. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.