Watch live: Chase across Houston comes to crash ending

Air 11 captured the end of the chase, which lasted around an hour.

HOUSTON — A dangerous chase across parts of Houston has come to an end and now police have a the suspect's vehicle surrounded.

The chase began as a traffic stop at Main and  the South Loop just after 1 p.m.  We're told the person they were chasing is an aggravated assault suspect.

That suspect has led police through neighborhoods and along the 610 Loop, around and then on 288.

On a couple occasions during the chase, officers appeared to try to get close enough for a pit maneuver.

This is a breaking story.  We'll continue to update.