HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in the Sharpstown area

Police say a man and woman were in the pickup truck when it crashed into water at the end of the chase.

HOUSTON — A police chase came to an end in the Sharpstown area Monday afternoon with one person in custody. It was a chase that began in west Houston, police say.

According to DPS troopers, they were helping Houston police serve a federal warrant when the driver took off. Investigators say there were two people -- a man and a woman -- inside the pickup they were chasing.

The driver of the pickup truck crashed into water to end of the chase.

Both people in the truck were taken into custody, but we're told the woman was allowed to lead.