Houston police officers begin six-day bike ride to Utah to fight cancer

Since 1981, the HPD bike relay team and other groups across the country have raised more than $6M for research and treatment of leukemia and lymphoma.

HOUSTON — A team of Houston police officers is heading to Salt Lake City for a six-day, 1,777-mile journey to fight cancer.

The Houston Police Bike Relay Team pedals to a different city each year.

“Everybody knows somebody at some point who’s been affected by cancer,” Lt. Jennifer Kennedy, Vice President of the Houston Police Bike Relay Team, said.

This is her ninth year on the ride.

The team, which includes active officers, retired officers and civilian partners, plans to arrive in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

“We’ve got four vans, and we basically leapfrog our way there,” Kennedy explained. “Each van has eight hours to complete about 120 miles, and once they’re done, the next van is there waiting and picks up and we go.”

Over 42 years, the team has cycled to every state but Hawaii.

“Jet skis, paddle boats, canoes: we’re gonna get there!” Detective Ken Nealy, the team's president, joked. He joined the team in 2011.

They also traveled to Montreal in Canada in 2016.

Members will ride in honor of or in memory of survivors or loved ones who lost their lives to cancer.

“I lost a mother and also my middle sister,” Nealy said. “Both have succumbed to cancer over the years, so it’s always personal.”