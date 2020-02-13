HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man missing from the Medical Center-Museum District area.
Police said the man suffers from dementia and was last seen getting on a METRO light rail train in the 1300 block of Hermann Drive, north of Hermann Park.
Pedro Masson, 68, was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes the last time he was seen.
Police released a bulletin Thursday that indicated the last time anyone had known contact with Masson was on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Anyone with information should call HPD's Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840 or HPD dispatchers at 713-884-3131.
