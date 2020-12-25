Suspect found hiding in dumpster during alarm call in north Houston, police say

HPD said an officer fired their weapon, but no one was hit or injured.

HOUSTON — Police arrested a suspect Friday who was found hiding in a dumpster during an alarm call in the north Houston area.

Officers were dispatched to at 8:30 a.m. to a warehouse in the 3100 block of Farrell Road near Aldine Westfield.

HPD said the first unit was combing the area when they noticed signs of forced entry at a nearby building and called for backup.

While they were checking it out, investigators said the officers found a vehicle that reportedly had stolen license plates from Harris County.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 3100 block of Farrell Rd, near Aldine Westfield.



No one is injured or struck.



Police continued to search the area until they came upon a dumpster, where the suspect was found hiding inside. He wouldn't reveal his hands to police, so one officer reportedly fired a weapon once.

No one was struck or injured.

And the suspect immediately surrendered to police.

Investigators are still searching the scene and reviewing surveillance video.