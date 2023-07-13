x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

How to check for buried pipelines near your home

There are mapping tools that will let you see if there's a pipe running through your neighborhood.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
- Houston Texas aerial drone sunrise view cityscape skyline colorful morning downtown - highways , traffic , office buildings and high rises Home sales and modern architecture of the Houston real estate market - new modern homes for sale on Houston Texas on a sunny day

HOUSTON — A pipeline that ruptured in rural Brazoria County Thursday had many of us in the newsroom wondering how many pipelines stretched across the Houston area.

The quick answer -- a lot. And you're likely unaware that a pipeline could be right in your backyard. 

"We have hundreds of thousands of miles of natural gas pipeline," said KHOU energy expert Ed Hirs. 

Hirs said pipelines age, rust and corrode, so it's really easy for them to rupture.

We still don't know what caused the pipe to burst in Brazoria County, but Hirs said it wasn't as dangerous as it could have been because the rupture didn't happen in a populated area. 

If it did, Hirs said this could have been significantly different. 

“We do have pipes that are crisscrossing all around Houston," he said. "You know, this is the heart of the petrochemical refinery complex of America.” 

We found mapping tools that will let you see if there's a pipe running through your neighborhood.

Click on the links below:

Hirs said it's just as important for homeowners to be aware of their own pipes, which can be influenced by the environment. Periods of severe weather, like rain or drought, have the tendency to stress pipelines. 

Zack Tawatari on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More Videos

In Other News

Katy nonprofit provides relief from heat, among other resources for homeless community

Before You Leave, Check This Out