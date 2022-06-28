'We have to pray for the person who killed my husband' | Family mourns Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident

The family of Ronald Mouton Sr. said he has been a pastor for 32 years in the community. He will be remembered as a man who touched many lives.

HOUSTON — The family of a beloved Houston pastor is mourning after he was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident last week.

The shooting took place on the Gulf Freeway between Wayside and Griggs on Friday afternoon.

The family of Ronald Mouton Sr. said he has been a pastor for 32 years in the community. He will be remembered as a man who touched many lives.

"There are thousands of people within a five-mile radius of East Temple Church," said Mouton's longtime friend Bishop James Dixon. "Ronald Mouton has been a blessing to that community."

Dixon said he grew up with Mouton and knew him all his life.

"Never thought he would leave us so soon," Dixon said. "Certainly never thought it would be after such a tragedy like this."

Police believe a black sedan was involved in the road rage incident.

"Just utter shock and then that turns to anger," said Dixon. "What type of person would commit this kind of act, heinous violence towards someone as peaceful and upstanding as pastor."

Mouton was more than just a pastor for the community. He was a husband, a brother and a father to four kids. His 10 beloved grandkids knew him as 'Papa.'

"Amazing family man a man of faith and a man of friendship and loyalty," said Dixon.

Now, his family is left heartbroken hoping the person responsible for the shooting turns themself in.

"I was talking with his wife this morning and said, 'We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,' that is the kind of heart this family has," said Dixon.

On Wednesday, the family says they will hold a press conference hoping to share any information with the police.