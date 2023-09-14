Trail connector between two iconic Houston parks is one of several similar projects coming soon

Funding for several park projects was announced by Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones. One project has been in the works for years.

HOUSTON — Two of Houston’s iconic parks will soon be connected. A project will connect Buffalo Bayou Park to Memorial Park, which is something for which bicyclist groups have been hoping for years.

“People have called it 6,000 feet of hope for years,” Joe Cutrufo, executive director of BikeHouston, said.

Cutrufo said the current route between the two has some challenges.

“It’s not a great route for running, biking or walking because it’s so narrow and you’re right up against Memorial Drive which has some fast traffic,” he said.

The project also has caught the attention of the Houston Parks Board. According to Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, it’s been in the works for years.

“They were waiting for this last tranche of funding to get across the finish line,” Briones said.

Briones recently announced that $170 million will be invested in sustainable infrastructure projects throughout Precinct 4 -- $88 million in precinct funding will be provided while partners will fund $82 million.

Precinct 4 said they picked 32 projects for funding, including 14 trail connection projects.

“(The Parks Board) will begin in the early new year to complete and further flesh out the design and move forward. So, this project will take a couple of years, and we will be working expeditiously because I think it will be game-changing for the region,” Briones said.

Cutrufo is happy the space between the parks will become productive for people, no matter what their means of transportation are.

“Whether or not you ride a bike in Houston, I think you understand getting between two of the iconic parks is important for quality of life,” Cutrufo said.

You can find an interactive map of the projects within Precinct 4 here.