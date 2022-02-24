Houston Oilers great Kenny Burrough dead at 73

Burrough was one of the biggest parts of the Luv Ya Blue machine. He died at age 73.

HOUSTON — We've lost another member of the Luv Ya Blue family. This time, we say goodbye to the great wide receiver Kenny Burrough.

Burrough died Wednesday night at a rehab facility in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was being treated for diabetes.

Kenny Burrough was one of the fastest players of his generation and his speed is what made him so difficult to cover.

He was the last player to wear the number 00 in the NFL.

Burrough was also a star at Texas Southern University where he was an All-American in both football and track. The school called him a "huge ambassador" of their program.

He was elected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016

His 6,900 receiving yards are still the third-most in the history of the Oilers and Titans.

Former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini told KHOU 11's Matt Musil that they were a dynamic duo.

"Everyone in the NFL feared him," Pastorini said.