HOUSTON — City of Houston officials are pushing back against reports that a proposed detention center for unaccompanied migrant children will open soon.

This comes after some lawmakers say they were told by Southwest Key’s lawyers that the government contractor had all the needed city permits.

City officials said Wednesday they thought the site would house something like a homeless shelter. Now they realize that’s not the case.

#Houston officials: Despite reports, @SouthwestKey does NOT have the right permit to open shelter for immigrant kids near downtown. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PeZjWYvJ9V — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 1, 2018

“That changes the code requirement and the safety issues that we have to ensure,” said Chief Sam Peña of the Houston Fire Department during a Wednesday morning news conference at City Hall.

Chief Peña said the proposed detention center for unaccompanied migrant children would hold more than 200 kids ages three to 17. They’d reportedly be supervised 24/7 and not be allowed to freely come and go.

Carol Haddock, Director of Houston Public Works, says the building’s current permit doesn’t cover those uses, so Southwest Key needs to re-submit their plans to get a re-classified permit.

“To date, we have not received an additional application, and we have not received additional plan sets, nor have we been asked to review or issue a certificate of occupancy for an institutional use,” said Haddock.

Jeff Eller, a spokesperson for Southwest Key, turned down an interview request, opting to release the following statement:

“We are reviewing the comments by city officials and continue to talk with the state about licensing.”

Gloria Rubac, an organizer with the Free Los Niños Coalition, which has protested the proposed Emancipation Avenue facility, showed up at a Southwest Key hiring event held Wednesday at a Houston hotel.

“We passed these (flyers) out to everybody in there applying for jobs,” said Rubac, who expressed concern over the nonprofit’s record and vetting process. "Then (employees) realized what was going on, and they forced us to leave.”

John Reynolds, Assistant Press Officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the state agency in charge of licensing the facility, said Southwest Key’s application is still pending.

“We are still in the stage where we are evaluating the facility’s compliance with state licensing standards,” wrote Reynolds via email.

Chief Peña says if Southwest Key opens that detention center before getting their re-classified permits, his department could legally stop the center’s work operations.

