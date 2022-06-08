Man dies following fiery crash in north Houston, police say

Houston police said the victim died on impact from the fiery crash.

HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass.

Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath the freeway.

According to police, the crash led to the vehicle catching fire, when an HPD officer pulled the victim out of the burning vehicle in an attempt to save his life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Willkens with HPD said it appears the victim died on impact.